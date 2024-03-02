Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 222,740 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,740 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,726,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $64.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at $166,709,474.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,717 shares of company stock worth $15,100,940. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

