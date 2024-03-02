Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $990.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $834.87 and a 200-day moving average of $711.13. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $991.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.