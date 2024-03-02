Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 325.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MetLife by 25.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 953,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 194,598 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 592.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 291,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,343,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

