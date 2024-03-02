Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 882 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $267,911.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,402 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,554. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EW opened at $85.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.