Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 182 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $173.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.11 and a 200 day moving average of $152.95. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

