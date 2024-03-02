Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 153.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $1,049,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.8% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 262,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $190.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.