Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 744 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Yum China were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Yum China

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.