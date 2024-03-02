Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $2,863,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $1,715,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $1,963,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Oshkosh Stock Performance
Shares of OSK opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $115.63.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oshkosh Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
