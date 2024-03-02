Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $685,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

