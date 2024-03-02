Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE KNX opened at $55.18 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

