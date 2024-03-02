Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 472 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Nordson were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $266.09 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $275.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.43.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

