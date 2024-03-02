Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 200,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,821,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 217.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Eaton by 110.2% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,581 shares of company stock worth $7,710,531. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $293.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $294.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.