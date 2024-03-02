Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,223,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $257.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

