ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ITT worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

ITT opened at $126.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.76. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $127.13.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.39%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.