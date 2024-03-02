PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $113.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

