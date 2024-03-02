Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,759 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $152.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average is $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

