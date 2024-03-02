Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

Forward Air Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $121.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Forward Air by 137.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Forward Air by 156.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Earnings History for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

