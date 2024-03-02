Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.32

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 443235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $28,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

