Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,492.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,442.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,445.37. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

