GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.86

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.86 and last traded at $115.73, with a volume of 642867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

