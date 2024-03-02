Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,497 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $185.17 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $185.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average is $157.12.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.