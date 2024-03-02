argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

argenx Price Performance

ARGX stock opened at $393.49 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.72.

Get argenx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in argenx by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in argenx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on argenx from $462.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARGX

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.