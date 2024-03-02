argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.
argenx Price Performance
ARGX stock opened at $393.49 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in argenx by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in argenx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARGX
About argenx
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than argenx
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.