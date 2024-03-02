Short Interest in Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Drops By 50.0%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wizz Air Stock Performance
WZZZY stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.80.
Wizz Air Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wizz Air
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.