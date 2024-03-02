Short Interest in Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Drops By 50.0%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

WZZZY stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

