SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Announces Earnings Results

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 8,707.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. SoundHound AI updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

