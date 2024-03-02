DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, RTT News reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 123,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 51,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.