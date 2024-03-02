Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Plans $0.06 None Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$7.74 on Friday. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$8.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a current ratio of 125.50 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$645.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TF shares. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities raised Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Timbercreek Financial

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.