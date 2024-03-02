Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 27,368 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,368 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Onsemi by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Onsemi by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Onsemi during the second quarter worth about $141,761,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.