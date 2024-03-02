Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,382 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.