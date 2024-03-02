Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Incyte by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after buying an additional 92,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Incyte by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

