Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 142.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Floor & Decor worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.