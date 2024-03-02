Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,175 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,175 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $105.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.59.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

