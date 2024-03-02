Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $241.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.99 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

