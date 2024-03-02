Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $220.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.82. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.35 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

