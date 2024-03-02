Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 706 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

