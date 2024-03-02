Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,973,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,280,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,552,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGLD stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

