Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 33.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

