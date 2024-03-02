Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,315 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.03. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

