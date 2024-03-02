Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,499 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

