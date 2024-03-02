Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 215.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $814.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $823.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $796.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $724.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

