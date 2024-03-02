Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 872.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,240 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.47 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

