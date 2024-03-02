Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1,356.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 26.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $155.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.26. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $171.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

