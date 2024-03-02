Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Fortinet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

