Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.86.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $525.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $531.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.