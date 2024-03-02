Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 34,750 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1,934.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $163.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

