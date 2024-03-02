Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 278.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $252.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $255.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.