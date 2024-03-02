EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.760-4.960 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EPR Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.76-4.96 EPS.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

EPR stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 167.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded EPR Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPR

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in EPR Properties by 487.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in EPR Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 23,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.