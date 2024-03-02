Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KROS stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.28. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,744,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 85.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 531,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 71,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,790,000 after purchasing an additional 106,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

