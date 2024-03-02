American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

