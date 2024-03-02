American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
About American Cannabis
