Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06, reports. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $316.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $306.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.