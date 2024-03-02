Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 125,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 99,546 shares.The stock last traded at $83.11 and had previously closed at $84.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1548 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after buying an additional 206,421 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 189,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 575,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after buying an additional 285,363 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,671,000 after purchasing an additional 59,821 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

